Warming Up Late Week. Rain Returns For The Weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure has moved into the Gulf of Maine which has brought scattered showers and clouds to the region. Showers will become more numerous and widespread across Downeast overnight. The rest of the region will have scattered to isolated showers. Lows will be mostly in the 40s with a NNE wind at 5-10 mph.

Scattered showers will continue into Tuesday morning and will taper off by early afternoon as the low begins to move out and high pressure slowly builds in. Broken clouds should be expected by the afternoon with highs that will be in the 50s.

The area of high pressure will remain in control through the end of the week. The high combine with an upper-level ridge will help to warm temperatures into the 60s. Thursday will be the warmest day with highs that will reach the low to mid 60s.

The ridge will be replaced by a trough beginning Friday afternoon. As this happens, clouds will move in, and showers will return to the region. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Low pressure will also be moving in for the weekend. For now, be prepared for a soggy weekend as the heaviest rain is expected Saturday into Saturday night. Showers will continue into Sunday with rainfall totals expected to average from 0.50″ to 1.50″. Highs will be mostly in the 50s. It will be breezy as SSE winds could gust up to 25 mph both days.

Once the low moves into New Brunswick, winds will turn out of the northwest and will begin to draw in colder air. Expect temperatures to drop by the start of next week. Lows Sunday night into Monday morning will be mostly in the 30s with a few low 40s along the coast. This will result in the first potential widespread frost for many. Scattered showers will continue into Monday with highs only expected to be in the 40s and low 50s. A few spots in the higher elevations could see highs in the 30s and may even see their first flakes of the season.

The cooler temperatures stick around through midweek until the trough moves out and a ridge moves back in. Expect temperatures by the end of next week to return to more seasonable.

TONIGHT: Overcast skies with showers possible. Lows ranging from the upper 30s north to the mid 40s elsewhere. NNE wind 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Morning showers with broken clouds by the afternoon. Highs in the 50s with a NNW wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. Highs in the 50s and low 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny in the morning, clouds and showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s and low 60s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with rain, heavy at times. Highs in the 50s and low 60s. Breezy SSE wind gusting to 25 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs in the 50s with a breezy SSW wind gusting to 25 mph.

