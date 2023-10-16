Union workers at Woodland Pulp in Baileyville now on strike

BAILEYVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Workers at a wood pulp facility in Baileyville are now on strike.

More than 20 Machinists Union members, and 38 oilers and steam and water plant operators are striking accoridng to the Maine ALF-CIO.

They began over the weekend.

20 Millwrights plan to go out the week of October 20th, according to the union.

The workers voted overwhelmingly to reject Woodland Pulp’s contract offer.

The Maine AFL-CIO says Woodland Pulp’s management is attempting to replace millwright, pipe fitters, machinists and auto mechanic positions with a general mechanic classification.

Membership surveys have made it clear that protecting their core trades is the bargaining unit’s top priority.

“The IAM is providing every resource necessary to obtain a fair contract for our dedicated membership at Woodland Pulp,” said IAM Eastern Territory General Vice President David Sullivan in a press release. “As a native Mainer, I know the vital importance of preserving career pathways for our communities.”

Brendan Wolf, Executive Director of HR at Woodland Pulp tells TV 5 the company has no plans to eliminate any jobs.

Wolf describes the reclassification as a quote- philosophical mind shift.

“We don’t want to lose individual core skills,” Wolf says. “Instead, we want to engage additional skills.”

Woodland Pulp and the union members last met on October 3rd, according to Wolf.

Their next meeting is scheduled for November 8th.

In December of 2022, USW Local 27 members voted to go on strike at the plant in Baileyville.

