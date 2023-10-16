Students dismissed early from Dover-Foxcroft elementary school due to furnace malfunction
Fire crews helping to fumigate building odor after fuel leaked into furnance lines
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - Students at SeDoMoCha Elementary school in Dover-Foxcroft are going home early Monday, due to a furnace malfunction.
According to school officials, when the heat was turned on, there was some fuel in the line that sent a burnt oil smell throughout the school.
Fire crews are currently ventilating the building and there are no readings of carbon monoxide according to the post.
However, the school is letting students out at Noon today because of the odor.
This early dismissal is for SeDoMoCha students only.
