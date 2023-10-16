Students dismissed early from Dover-Foxcroft elementary school due to furnace malfunction

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - Students at SeDoMoCha Elementary school in Dover-Foxcroft are going home early Monday, due to a furnace malfunction.

Fire crews helping to clear odor after fuel leaked into furnace line at Dover-Foxcroft elementary school. Students being released at Noon (SoDoMoCha Elementary School)

You are looking at a photo posted on the school’s Facebook page.

According to school officials, when the heat was turned on, there was some fuel in the line that sent a burnt oil smell throughout the school.

Fire crews are currently ventilating the building and there are no readings of carbon monoxide according to the post.

However, the school is letting students out at Noon today because of the odor.

This early dismissal is for SeDoMoCha students only.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.