Retirement village resident constructs trail around community

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - The Birch Bay Retirement Village community can enjoy all of the fall foliage with their own personal piece of Acadia, all thanks to one resident.

Bob Hartley is an 88-year-old resident at the Village and led the charge on the trail’s construction last year.

I asked him when he first got the idea for the trail, to which he replied, “When I first got here!”

“We live adjacent to Acadia National Park, and it couldn’t be more appropriate,” comments Hartley.

He describes the process of creating the trail as, “‘I went to the facilities director, Wayne Sinclair, and I said, ‘Wayne, why don’t we build a trail around the village here?’ and he thought that was a great idea. So, he and I went out and we marked a trail, and then I got a hold of a few of my friends. I used to volunteer with Friends For Acadia, as a trail crew supervisor, and I said, ‘Fellas, we got a job to do at Birch Bay Village!’”

Hartley says it only took two weeks for the group of about six people to cut small trees and open up the trail.

For many, moving to a 55-and-over community and leaving behind a home you are used to can be daunting, but at Birch Bay, they say it’s important they make sure residents can make it their own.

“Whenever we find out that our residents have passions, we want to figure out what we can do to use their skills to make the community better,” explains Susanne Hopkins, Director of Marketing at the Village.

With about a mile of wooded trails and a quarter mile of pavement, the trail can accommodate any desired level of intensity.

Hopkins says the versatility allows for more accessibility

“The trail’s really diverse, as is the resident population here. I mean, we’re truly 55 to probably 103,” Hopkins said.

Being right next to Acadia, the trail allows residents to easily access nature and the national park without leaving the property. For a life-longer hiker like Bob, this is everything.

“Get outside and stay active!” Hartley says is his hope for his neighbors utilizing the trail. “You know when you retire and you come to a place like this, some people think, ‘That was the end of my life.’ Actually, I think it’s just the beginning of your new life! You don’t have to worry about impressing people, you can do your own thing. In fact, you’re supposed to act a little bit crazy when you’re my age. I’m 88 years old, and I feel great.”

The trail is not open to the public and is only available for Birch Bay Village residents and their guests.

Birch Bay Village is a 55+ community that houses about 90 residents. They offer cottages, apartments, assisted living, and memory care services.

