Rangeley woman killed in crash

DALLAS PLANTATION, Maine (WABI) - A Rangeley woman has died after a single vehicle crash on Friday.

According to Maine State Police, they were called to the Stratton Road in Dallas Plantation for a car on its roof that went into the water.

They say the car left the road and struck a tree before rolling down an embankment and landing in a brook.

The driver and sole occupant, 70-year-old Deborah Ryder, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

