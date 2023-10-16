Rangeley woman killed in crash

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DALLAS PLANTATION, Maine (WABI) - A Rangeley woman has died after a single vehicle crash on Friday.

According to Maine State Police, they were called to the Stratton Road in Dallas Plantation for a car on its roof that went into the water.

They say the car left the road and struck a tree before rolling down an embankment and landing in a brook.

The driver and sole occupant, 70-year-old Deborah Ryder, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

