President of Husson University announces retirement

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The President of Husson University announcing he will retire at the end of next year.

Dr. Robert Clark is currently the longest serving president at any four-year college or university in Maine.

He was named President and CEO of Husson in January of 2010.

Since then, more than 10,000 students have graduated from the university including the Class of 2020 during the height of the pandemic.

Clark has also served as a professor of business, a noted scholar, researcher and author. His career in higher education spans more than 40 years.

The construction of the new Harold Alfond Hall, home of the College of Business, completed in August of 2021, is the signature image of the campus, according to a pree release from the school. It was made possible, thanks in large part, to a $4 million matching gift from the Harold Alfond Foundation. When the gift was announced in 2017, it was the largest outright gift ever made to Husson University.

President Clark also oversaw and completed a $38 million capital campaign that supported faculty, staff development, and endowed scholarships. He was also responsible for other infrastructure renovations to the residence and dining hall renovations, and construction of the Darling Learning Center, the Wellness Learning Center, and the townhouses. Significant improvements were also made in athletics ranging from adding five new teams, the Wadleigh Academic Center, the strength and conditioning rooms, to the renewal of two artificial turfs, new lighting at Boucher Field and the transformation of O’Keefe Field.

“I will always look back on my time at Husson with great fondness and I take great pride in the fact that Husson’s next president will take over a thriving university that is growing its reach not only in Maine but across the country.”

The board of Trustees will be establishing a process to select a successor to President Clark.

