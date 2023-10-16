Police investigate the death of an infant in Lewiston

By WMTW
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - Lewiston and Maine State Police are investigating the death of an infant in Lewiston.

Police were called to a home at 709 Main Street just before 9 a.m. Sunday for reports of an infant who had died.

Police did not provide any other details about the child - including gender or specific age.

It is standard procedure for State Police to investigate the death of any child under the age of three.

An autopsy was planned on Monday to determine exactly how the child in Lewiston died.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
RSU 67 mourns the unexpected loss of a student
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Glenburn
UPDATE: Officials identify three people killed in weekend crash in Glenburn
Highland Pre-School on Kennebec Road in Hampden
Police: Boy hospitalized after going missing from Hampden preschool
Crash in Alton
Police identify victim in deadly crash in Alton

Latest News

The memorial service starts at 6 p.m. on the large lawn on the PBMC campus.
Memorial for schooner accident victim set for Monday
Dexter Vehicle Stolen
Dexter Police searching for stolen vehicle
Biannual coin show draws a crowd in Orono
Folks in Trenton play cornhole for a cause
Folks in Trenton play cornhole for a cause
Showers tonight, unsettled weather to start the work week
Showers tonight, unsettled weather to start the work week