Police investigate the death of an infant in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - Lewiston and Maine State Police are investigating the death of an infant in Lewiston.

Police were called to a home at 709 Main Street just before 9 a.m. Sunday for reports of an infant who had died.

Police did not provide any other details about the child - including gender or specific age.

It is standard procedure for State Police to investigate the death of any child under the age of three.

An autopsy was planned on Monday to determine exactly how the child in Lewiston died.

