PBR Velocity Tour returns to Bangor in March

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bull riding is back in Bangor next year.

The PBR Velocity Tour returns to the Cross Insurance Center March 8th through the 10th.

The three shows bring some of bull riding’s preeminent talents to the center ring.

This year’s Velocity Tour hosted more than 289,000 fans, setting 21 event attendance records.

Tickets for the Bangor event next March go on sale starting Monday, October 16th.

