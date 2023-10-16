PBR Velocity Tour returns to Bangor in March

Three shows March 8th - 10th
(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bull riding is back in Bangor next year.

The PBR Velocity Tour returns to the Cross Insurance Center March 8th through the 10th.

The three shows bring some of bull riding’s preeminent talents to the center ring.

This year’s Velocity Tour hosted more than 289,000 fans, setting 21 event attendance records.

Tickets for the Bangor event next March go on sale starting Monday, October 16th.

