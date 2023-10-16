Orono collaboration brings portrait project to town

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - If you’re in Orono this month, you may notice there’s a few new faces in town.

Thirteen portraits from the Americans Who Tell the Truth collection are currently on display around Orono.

Brooksville-based painter Robert Shetterly started the project more than 20 years ago with a goal of completing 50 portraits. There are now 270 and growing.

“The purpose is to tell the truth, first of all, but to probably engage American citizens, children, with knowing what it’s like to be a really good citizen and search for the truth and then take actions that make the world better. Work for the common good, basically,” said Connie Carpenter, director of education, Americans Who Tell the Truth.

The Orono Public Library displayed a few last year but thanks to a collaboration between the town, school department, and local businesses, the idea grew.

As people discover each portrait, organizers hope they’ll spark inspiration and conversation among community members.

“Conversations, education, finding out about something new and really thinking about what makes a truth teller? What makes someone not just a hero but a truth teller?” said Laurie Carpenter, library director.

“The Americans Who Tell the Truth really focuses on courageous citizenship, and that really resonated with me and our district, really thinking with students and adults around what are some of the obstacles and challenges, as well as possibilities, in some of the world’s big problems right now?” said Susan Smith, director of learning, RSU 26.

Each of Orono’s three public schools has a portrait on display. You’re encouraged to find the other 10 around town, scavenger-hunt style.

The hope is that when you find a portrait you take a second to read about the subject and find out what makes them a truth teller. Then you can fill out your sheet and take a completed one back to the Orono Public Library for a chance to win some prizes.

“The art itself is accessible and it allows people to maybe take a moment and look at something that they wouldn’t consider before. And it also then allows a conversation about well, ‘Why do you think he painted this person?’ or ‘What is it that this person has done?’ and promote some healthy dialogue,” Carter said.

Robert Shetterly will be visiting all three schools in Orono on Nov. 1.

Then he’ll host a public presentation at 6:00 p.m. that night at the Orono Performing Arts Center.

A couple of his portrait subjects will be joining him.

