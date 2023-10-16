Memorial for schooner accident victim set for Monday

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - A memorial service will take place Monday evening, to honor Dr. Emily Meckleburg.

Dr. Mecklenburg was killed one week ago today, when the wooden mast of a schooner, splintered and fell, while returning to Rockland Harbor from a four day cruise.

Mecklenburg practiced internal medicine primarily at Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport.

The memorial service starts at 6 p.m. on the large lawn on the PBMC campus.

