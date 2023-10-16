Husson men’s golf celebrates two championships

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Husson men’s golf is celebrating two championships this fall.

Eagles capture NAC and NEIGA titles (WABI/Husson Athletics)

The Eagles won their third-straight North Atlantic Conference title on Oct. 8.

Then, they captured the New England Intercollegiate Golf Association Championship on Sunday.

The players explained how they came away with the hardware this season.

“The camaraderie of our team was just better than most years we’ve had. We’ve been together for four years, all of us, and we’ve been playing just great golf all fall,” said Jack King, All-NAC First Team, All-Sportsmanship Team.

“Winning New Englands this past weekend was obviously a great feeling. We haven’t done that as our core group since we’ve been here together. Defending the conference championship for the last three years, that’s just such an honor being able to take one more trip to the national championship. Both those wins really meant a lot to the program itself,” said Cade Charron, All-NAC First Team, Co-Player of the Year, All-New England Team.

The Eagles won their first NEIGA title in seven years.

They have the winter off before their spring season.

