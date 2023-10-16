Foxcroft Academy teacher Brett Almasi returns from running Chicago Marathon

Almasi finished in 2:47.39, good for 1,087th place out of 48,579 overall runners
By Ben Barr
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - Foxcroft Academy global politics and American history teacher Brett Almasi also runs marathons.

Almasi finished in 2:47.39, good for 1,087th place out of 48,579 overall runners
Almasi finished in 2:47.39, good for 1,087th place out of 48,579 overall runners(WABI/Brett Almasi)

He returned from the Chicago Marathon after finishing with a time of 2:47.39.

Almasi described his performance in the event.

“48,000 runners is a whole new number for me in terms of a crowd. I trained hard for almost five months. Now, it’s time to move forward, so the goal is ultimately to run all six world majors,” said Almasi.

The six world major marathons are Boston, Chicago, New York, Tokyo, Berlin, and London.

Almasi’s time was good for finishing 1,087th out of 48,579 overall runners.

He finished in the top 4% of male runners, with 25,836 in the event.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
RSU 67 mourns the unexpected loss of a student
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Glenburn
UPDATE: Officials identify three people killed in weekend crash in Glenburn
Highland Pre-School on Kennebec Road in Hampden
Police: Boy hospitalized after going missing from Hampden preschool
Crash in Alton
Police identify victim in deadly crash in Alton

Latest News

Ponies are 7-0 going into Saturday’s regular season finale in Winslow
Foxcroft Academy football rolling again
Eagles capture NAC and NEIGA titles
Husson men’s golf celebrates two championships
Maine defeats LIU, 24-13
Black Bears come away with Homecoming win
Julie Lossius rushes towards the net during Maine's 1-1 draw against Holy Cross
Maine Soccer is playoff bound