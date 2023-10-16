Foxcroft Academy teacher Brett Almasi returns from running Chicago Marathon

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - Foxcroft Academy global politics and American history teacher Brett Almasi also runs marathons.

He returned from the Chicago Marathon after finishing with a time of 2:47.39.

Almasi described his performance in the event.

“48,000 runners is a whole new number for me in terms of a crowd. I trained hard for almost five months. Now, it’s time to move forward, so the goal is ultimately to run all six world majors,” said Almasi.

The six world major marathons are Boston, Chicago, New York, Tokyo, Berlin, and London.

Almasi’s time was good for finishing 1,087th out of 48,579 overall runners.

He finished in the top 4% of male runners, with 25,836 in the event.

