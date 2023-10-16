Foxcroft Academy football rolling again

Ponies are 7-0 going into Saturday’s regular season finale in Winslow
By Ben Barr
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - The Foxcroft Academy Ponies are two-time defending Class D state champions, and it looks like they could win another crown this season.

The Ponies are 7-0 going into Saturday’s regular season finale in Winslow.

The players are ready for their chance to add to the F.A. trophy case.

“It’s been pretty easy. I haven’t really had any competition at all. We have a lot of guys. We’re pretty nasty. Yeah, we score a lot of touchdowns,” said Gage Beaudry, senior running back/middle linebacker.

“Weekly, it’s staying focused. It’s a different group of guys, but it’s the same mentality. Nobody in the school has ever won two in a row, so we’ve already made history, but it would make it even sweeter to win three in a row and go out with a bang after my senior year,” said Wyatt Rayfield, senior quarterback.

Saturday’s kickoff between the Ponies and Black Raiders is at 1 p.m.

