Dexter Police searching for stolen vehicle

DEXTER, Maine (WABI) - Dexter police are asking those in Dexter and nearby areas to be on the lookout for a stolen vehicle.

ACCORDING TO POLICE, what appears to be Subaru Forester was stolen by a male individual from the Dexter Subway on Spring Street and was last seen traveling towards Dover.

The license plate is 415 AYT and it is a Maine Breast Cancer Plate.

There also appears to be a bumper sticker to the left of the plate.

If you see the vehicle, you are asked not to approach it.

Instead call the Dexter Police Department at 207-924-7622 and ask for Officer Randy Mooers.

