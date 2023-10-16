CPKC Holiday Train making stops in Maine in November

MAINE (WABI) - The CPKC Holiday Train will be making stops in Maine in November!

On Nov. 21, the train will be spreading holiday cheer in Hermon, Brownville and Jackman, according to the schedule on their website.

This year’s performers will be Canadian singer-songwriter Virginia to Vegas, and Trudy, a Canadian country, pop, and folk singer-songwriter from Montréal, Québec.

Schedule - Tuesday, Nov. 21

Hermon: Coldbrook Road railway crossing between Autocar Lane and Dave’s Way

Arrival: 11:30 a.m.

Event: 11:45 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Brownville: CPKC railyard, 1586 Main Road adjacent to CPKC parking lot.

Arrival: 5:00 p.m.

Event: 5:15 p.m. - 5:45 p.m.

Jackman: CPKC railyard, 4 Walton Street adjacent to Rancourt Logistics

Arrival: 9:20 p.m.

Event: 9:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

