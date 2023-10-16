Cloudy & Cool, Scattered Showers Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An area of low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere will drop southward through Maine this morning then remain over the Gulf of Maine through tonight. This will provide us with cloudy, showery and cool weather for our Monday. It looks like the showers will be most numerous this morning and more scattered this afternoon. The combination of the cloudy skies, showers and a northerly breeze will make for a cool day with highs only reaching the low to mid-50s this afternoon. Rainfall totals by later this evening will range from a tenth of an inch to as much as a quarter of an inch in most spots. Scattered showers will continue through the night tonight. Nighttime lows will drop back to the 40s.

The upper low will pull away from the area Tuesday allowing a ridge of high pressure to start building into the area. This will allow us to gradually dry out and brighten up a bit as we progress through the day Tuesday. We may see a few lingering showers Tuesday morning otherwise expect things to gradually dry out with some breaks of sunshine possible during the afternoon. Temperatures will be on the cool side again with highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s. High pressure will bring us a nicer day Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds expected. Temperatures on Wednesday will top off in the low to mid-50s. High pressure will continue to bring us nice weather on Thursday. It will be centered to our south which will allow some slightly warmer air to move into the region. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies Thursday with highs reaching the low to mid-60s. Clouds will roll back into the region Friday ahead of our next weathermaker. We may see a few afternoon showers Friday otherwise the bulk of the rain will hold off until later Friday night and into Saturday. Low pressure moving up the East Coast is forecast to bring quite a bit of rain to the state Saturday. We’ll keep you posted as we get closer.

Today: Mostly cloudy and cool with scattered showers. Highs between 48°-56°. North wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows between 40°-47°. North wind 5-10 MPH.

Tuesday: A few showers possible during the morning otherwise mostly cloudy to start with breaks of sunshine possible during the afternoon. Highs between 49°-55°. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 50s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid-60s.

Friday: Increasing clouds. A few afternoon showers possible. Highs in the low to mid-60s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.