Caring Community Cupboard, Governor’s partner to address food insecurity

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - With Monday being World Hunger Day, Caring Community Cupboard partnered with Governor’s Restaurant and Bakery in Old Town to address food insecurity within the community.

“Well, it’s the first time that we’re partnering with them. They’re a relatively new organization in town. Obviously, it’s sad to see such a need for this, but they’ve really stepped up, and they provided a lot of assistance for folks in the Old Town area,” said Jason Clay, CEO of Governor’s Restaurant and Bakery. “It fits my mission to try to give back as much as I can to a community that supports us so strongly.”

Governor’s pledged to donate 10% of it’s sales to the cupboard, and many diners made it a point to make it out.

“You know, Jason saw that we had a need and really stepped in and offered to give us the whole day, and we will have ten percent of all the proceeds today,” said Randee Bowman, volunteer at Caring Community Cupboard.

Downeast Horizons and other large parties came by to grab a bite.

A 10% cut from check to check can really stack up by the end of the day.

“All the proceeds from them coming here and ordering lunch from this fine establishment goes back to support the food pantry,” stated Troy Ferree, Program Coordinator at Downeast Horizons.

Caring Community Cupboard provides around 150 meals each week for those in the Old Town area.

The cupboard appreciates the community coming together as the holidays approach, but it is important to remember food insecurity is a year-round issue.

“So this is a way of sharing and giving back and making sure that those that may be less fortunate have food at the holidays and beyond,” stated Ferree.

“Yeah, anything we can do to support families and the elderly. To put meals on the table, even if it’s just one meal a week, it’s huge, it’s huge,” said Jenaie Waite, a lifelong Governor’s customer

