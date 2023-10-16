Black Bears come away with Homecoming win

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine football came away with its second win of the season on Saturday.

The Black Bears topped LIU, 24-13, on Homecoming weekend to improve their record to 2-5.

Head coach Jordan Stevens said it was the team’s most complete game of the season, despite how the first two series of the game went with the Sharks’ 71-yard touchdown pass and a Maine three-and-out.

Coach Stevens added that he’s seeing his team make winning plays more consistently with sustained drives on offense.

“We had the three takeaways on defense. We had the blocked kick before the half as well, so four really there. There were a lot of good things to build and focus on with some things to correct. There’s a lot of areas we can be better, but always good to get a win on Homecoming,” said Stevens.

Maine’s next game is a road trip to Campbell on Saturday at 4 p.m. to return to CAA play.

The Black Bears are 0-4 so far in road games this season.

