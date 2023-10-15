Showers by tonight, unsettled for the start of the work week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The low pressure system, well to our south, will continue to push out over the Atlantic and move just south of Nova Scotia. As it moves towards Nova Scotia it will absorb the low that has been sitting off to our east since yesterday. Moisture will wrap around the center of circulation and bring the chance for some showers across northern Maine through the day while the southern half of the state stays on the drier side. We’ll start off with a good amount of sunshine today but clouds will increase from the north through the afternoon. Highs this afternoon will reach the lower 50′s across northern Maine and the mid 50′s through the Bangor region and Downeast. It wont be as breezy as yesterday. Expect winds to be out of the NW at around 5-15 mph. Showers will eventually make their way down into Bangor and Downeast tonight and linger through the overnight hours into Monday. Overnight lows will drop into the mid 40′s.

A shortwave trough extending from the center of circulation, to our east, will keep the weather unsettled on Monday with the chance for scattered showers through morning and first part of the afternoon. Then, we should start to dry out into Monday evening as the trough swings to our south. Highs on Monday will reach the low to mid 50′s across the state, with winds out of the north gusting up to 25 mph. High pressure will begin to build in from the west on Tuesday and keep the weather on the drier side through the end of the week. Temperatures will steadily increase through the work week as well. Monday and Tuesday will feature highs in the 50′s but by Thursday and Friday we could be topping out into the lower 60′s before temperatures drop back down into the 50′s for next weekend.

Our next best chance for rain and wind arrive by next weekend with the potential for a strong storm system moving in from the south. We’ll continue to monitor that threat as we get closer and better data becomes available.

TODAY: Increasing clouds, showers stay to our north. Highs reach the low to mid 50′s. NW winds 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Isolated to scattered showers, Overnight lows drop into the mid 40′s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers for the first half of the day, drying out through the evening. Highs reach the lower 50′s north to mid 50′s Downeast. Northerly winds gusting up to 25 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, highs reach the 50′s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs reach the mid 50′s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, Highs reach the upper 50′s to lower 60′s.

