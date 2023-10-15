Patriots fall to 1-5 following 21-17 loss to Raiders
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PARADISE, Nevada (WABI) - The Patriots are returning home from Las Vegas with a loss following their matchup with the Raiders on Sunday.
New England started slow falling into a 13-3 deficit at the half.
Touchdowns from both Ezekiel Elliot and Rhamondre Stevenson helped get the Patriots into a one-score game late.
With under two minutes to go in the fourth quarter Mac Jones was sacked in the endzone for a safety, giving the Raiders two points and the ball back.
The Raiders ran out the clock, giving them the 21-17 victory.
The Patriots are in Gillette next Sunday when they host the Buffalo Bills.
