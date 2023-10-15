Patriots fall to 1-5 following 21-17 loss to Raiders

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, center, is sacked by Las Vegas Raiders defensive...
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, center, is sacked by Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler, left, and defensive end Maxx Crosby during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARADISE, Nevada (WABI) - The Patriots are returning home from Las Vegas with a loss following their matchup with the Raiders on Sunday.

New England started slow falling into a 13-3 deficit at the half.

Touchdowns from both Ezekiel Elliot and Rhamondre Stevenson helped get the Patriots into a one-score game late.

With under two minutes to go in the fourth quarter Mac Jones was sacked in the endzone for a safety, giving the Raiders two points and the ball back.

The Raiders ran out the clock, giving them the 21-17 victory.

The Patriots are in Gillette next Sunday when they host the Buffalo Bills.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
RSU 67 mourns the unexpected loss of a student
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Glenburn
UPDATE: Officials identify three people killed in weekend crash in Glenburn
Highland Pre-School on Kennebec Road in Hampden
Police: Boy hospitalized after going missing from Hampden preschool
Crash in Alton
Police identify victim in deadly crash in Alton

Latest News

Julie Lossius rushes towards the net during Maine's 1-1 draw against Holy Cross
Maine Soccer is playoff bound
Highlights and Scores
Oct. 13 First & 5
The pep rally featured games, giveaways, and honoring fall Carrabec student-athletes
Carrabec holds spirit week parade
WABI TV5 News at 11
Oct.13 First & 5