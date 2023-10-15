Maine Soccer is playoff bound

Julie Lossius rushes towards the net during Maine's 1-1 draw against Holy Cross
Julie Lossius rushes towards the net during Maine's 1-1 draw against Holy Cross(Connor Magliozzi)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Oct. 15, 2023
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine Soccer has clinched their spot in the playoffs following a 2-0 victory on Senior Day over Bryant.

Abby Kreamer got the scoring started in the 24th minute for her 10th goal this season.

In the 57th minute Julie Lossius scored her first goal of the season to give Maine their 2-0 lead.

The Black Bears hold a record of 9 wins, 1 loss and 4 draws.

Maine has two games left in the regular season including the regular season finale at home against the University of New Hampshire.

