Local credit union hosts annual disc golf tournament

ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) -Discs went flying in Orrington on Sunday for a good cause.

Brewer Federal Credit Union hosted their 10th annual Disc Golf Tournament at DR Disc Golf.

Proceeds from the event will go to local food cupboards as a part of the Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign to End Hunger.

Prizes for a 50/50 raffle and refreshments were offered after the tournament commenced.

“Well, our credit union is supported year-round by our members. They’re the reason we’re here, they’re the reason why we keep operating. So, part of our mission and this year is to give back to the community supporting local events like this so all of our members can see the benefit to the community,” said David Defroscia, President of Brewer Federal Credit Union.

Brewer Federal Credit Union is also collecting recipes for a cookbook to support the same cause.

You can visit their website to submit a recipe here and donations are accepted year-round at their two locations.

