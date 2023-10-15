Folks in Trenton play cornhole for a cause

TRENTON, Maine (WABI) - “An amazing guy, he was well liked, he was community oriented. So stuff like this, people really rally in these communities and come over to support Luke,” said Jacob Day, Lieutenant with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

It’s beautiful day to toss the bags.

Folks gathered at Big Cat’s Catering in Trenton for the Luke Gross Memorial Cornhole Tournament.

The Hancock’s County Sheriff’s Office and the community lost Deputy Gross back in 2021.

Since then, this tournament has been an annual tradition to raise funds for various causes and organizations.

Day said, “We’ve done great things with it, like scholarships to high schools, nonprofit organizations. I know she mentioned to me, Tunnel to Towers, which is a big organization to helps out families of fallen officers,”

Gross’s family and friends found cornhole to be a good way to bring people together, enjoy the day, and remember a friend.

“You can’t replace a deputy like Luke Gross. I mean, he was well known in all the local counties and state. What he did for Camp Postcard was amazing! And what he meant to these guys here, I mean just can’t replace him. So the fact that Big Cat’s and Custom Woods, who throws his tournament and wanted to do that for us, and as the turnout we get. You know, it appreciates not just the community, but in house, that we can still remember him. And like I said this this was him. You’d like to be able to community and put on these big things. So, I’m over the moon happy that you do that for us and hope it continues for many years to come,” said Day.

So, don’t worry.

If you missed your shot this year, there’s always next year.

“I just hope that people seeing this, that they put it on the calendar for the years to come. And they make a point to come down here and spend some of their money because it goes to a good cause, remembering a great person. And listen, I can guarantee one when when they play against me, so please show up. We appreciate everybody it turns out this tournament,” said Day.

