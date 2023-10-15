Biannual coin show draws a crowd in Orono

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - An Orono coin show attracted anyone from serious collectors to casual hobbyists.

The Pine Tree Coin Club Show takes place every Spring and Fall at the Black Bear Inn.

Finer and rarer coins cost upwards of a thousand dollars, though most examples were more affordable.

In additions to coins, attendees were buying bills, stamps, and even a few baseball cards.

Various prizes were also raffled off on the hour.

Coins varied in age from modern bullion to pieces from the times of the Romans.

”Crowd’s been really good. These shows tend to attract more people early in the day, looking for the big deals and so forth, and the crowd tends to peter out as the day wears on, but it’s been a good crowd today, very lively.” said Terry Hopkins, the club’s treasurer.

“A few newcomers, a lot of young people that are starting to like coins which is very encouraging. Then your old-time collectors have been collecting for 40 or 50 years adding to their collections.” said vendor Van Raymond.

The show ran from nine till three, and admission was only a dollar.

Pine Tree Coin Club meets twice a month and hosts events in the Greater Bangor Area.

Membership is free.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.