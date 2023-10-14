Two horses dead after getting loose from Gorham property, hit by car

GORHAM, Maine (WMTW) - Two horses are dead after getting loose and being hit by a car in Gorham Friday night.

At around 7 p.m., residents at a home on Queen Street near Route 202 say they heard a loud crash, and when they walked out to the road, saw that an SUV appeared to have collided with two dark-colored horses.

Gorham police say both horses died at the scene, after having reportedly gotten out of their enclosure at a home nearby.

Officials say the area has no street lights and with the horses being dark in color, the driver did not see the horses until it was too late to turn.

The driver was reportedly unhurt, but video from the scene shows significant damage to the Toyota Rav 4. No criminal charges are expected, according to police.

