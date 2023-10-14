Two horses dead after getting loose from Gorham property, hit by car

Officials say the driver would have been unable to see the dark-colored horses on the unlit street.
generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By WMTW
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GORHAM, Maine (WMTW) - Two horses are dead after getting loose and being hit by a car in Gorham Friday night.

At around 7 p.m., residents at a home on Queen Street near Route 202 say they heard a loud crash, and when they walked out to the road, saw that an SUV appeared to have collided with two dark-colored horses.

Gorham police say both horses died at the scene, after having reportedly gotten out of their enclosure at a home nearby.

Officials say the area has no street lights and with the horses being dark in color, the driver did not see the horses until it was too late to turn.

The driver was reportedly unhurt, but video from the scene shows significant damage to the Toyota Rav 4. No criminal charges are expected, according to police.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
RSU 67 mourns the unexpected loss of a student
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Glenburn
UPDATE: Officials identify three people killed in weekend crash in Glenburn
Highland Pre-School on Kennebec Road in Hampden
Police: Boy hospitalized after going missing from Hampden preschool
Crash in Alton
Police identify victim in deadly crash in Alton

Latest News

This weekend is shaping up to be pretty decent!
Breezy autumn weekend
New Skatepark in Bucksport behind Ians Playground.
Bucksport’s new skatepark is bringing people together
Matthew Pendleton in Waldo County Superior Court
Lincolnville man accused of killing his roommate was back in court Friday
March Against Domestic Violence
UMaine organization hosts March Against Domestic Violence