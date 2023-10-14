St. John’s Episcopal Church fills The Big Red Truck with donations for homeless shelter

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Donations filled up one truck bed in Bangor on Saturday.

The Big Red Truck returns to St. John’s Episcopal Church to collect items for the Bangor Homeless Shelter.

The church set up a drive by donation spot where the community was able to place goods in the parked truck.

Collecting these items will help the shelter prepare for the winter months.

“We just want to try and reach out and do some kind of kindness for the people in the community and we know how important the Bangor Shelter is. And I think everybody deserves to have clean underwear and be able to brush their teeth and just have the basic needs met,” said Claudia Blanchette, coordinator of the drive.

Items such as clothing, toiletries, canned protein and more, are needed the most.

For more information on what to donate you can visit their Facebook page.

