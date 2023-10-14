St. John’s Episcopal Church fills The Big Red Truck with donations for homeless shelter

(wabi)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Donations filled up one truck bed in Bangor on Saturday.

The Big Red Truck returns to St. John’s Episcopal Church to collect items for the Bangor Homeless Shelter.

The church set up a drive by donation spot where the community was able to place goods in the parked truck.

Collecting these items will help the shelter prepare for the winter months.

“We just want to try and reach out and do some kind of kindness for the people in the community and we know how important the Bangor Shelter is. And I think everybody deserves to have clean underwear and be able to brush their teeth and just have the basic needs met,” said Claudia Blanchette, coordinator of the drive.

Items such as clothing, toiletries, canned protein and more, are needed the most.

For more information on what to donate you can visit their Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
RSU 67 mourns the unexpected loss of a student
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Glenburn
UPDATE: Officials identify three people killed in weekend crash in Glenburn
Highland Pre-School on Kennebec Road in Hampden
Police: Boy hospitalized after going missing from Hampden preschool
Crash in Alton
Police identify victim in deadly crash in Alton

Latest News

The Maine Department of Corrections says Greg Warmke, 64, of Fairfield died Saturday morning...
Maine man found guilty of murdering his ex-wife dies in prison
generic crash
Two horses dead after getting loose from Gorham property, hit by car
This weekend is shaping up to be pretty decent!
Breezy autumn weekend
New Skatepark in Bucksport behind Ians Playground.
Bucksport’s new skatepark is bringing people together