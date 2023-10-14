Maine man found guilty of murdering his ex-wife dies in prison

WARREN, Maine (WABI) - An inmate serving a 37-year sentence for murdering his ex-wife has died in prison.

The Maine Department of Corrections says Greg Warmke, 64, of Fairfield died Saturday morning just after 5 a.m. at the Maine State Prison in Warren.

His death was attended by medical personnel.

State Police, the Attorney General and the Medical Examiner were notified per policy.

In May 2003, Warmke shot his ex-wife in her driveway.

In 2004, he began serving a sentence for murder with his earliest release date set for April 2035.

