Maine man found guilty of murdering his ex-wife dies in prison

His death was attended by medical personnel.
The Maine Department of Corrections says Greg Warmke, 64, of Fairfield died Saturday morning just after 5 a.m. at the Maine State Prison in Warren.(Maine Department of Corrections)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARREN, Maine (WABI) - An inmate serving a 37-year sentence for murdering his ex-wife has died in prison.

The Maine Department of Corrections says Greg Warmke, 64, of Fairfield died Saturday morning just after 5 a.m. at the Maine State Prison in Warren.

His death was attended by medical personnel.

State Police, the Attorney General and the Medical Examiner were notified per policy.

In May 2003, Warmke shot his ex-wife in her driveway.

In 2004, he began serving a sentence for murder with his earliest release date set for April 2035.

