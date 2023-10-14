Head-on crash in Turner leaves a passenger trapped

Car Crash
Car Crash(MGN)
By WMTW
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TURNER, Maine (WMTW) - Police are investigating a head-on collision that took place in Turner on Friday.

The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department and Turner Fire and Rescue responded to the two-vehicle crash on Auburn Road.

Massachusetts driver Richard Disanto was traveling North when he crossed the centerline into oncoming traffic, hitting another car head-on. That car flipped over, trapping a passenger inside. That driver was transported to CMMC for non-life-threatening injuries.

Disanto’s passenger was extricated and transported to CMMC with minor injuries as well. It seems as though Disanto and the passenger in the other car were unharmed.

Police say it appears as though Disanto was distracted by several dogs inside his car at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Generic police lights
RSU 67 mourns the unexpected loss of a student
Glenburn
UPDATE: Officials identify three people killed in weekend crash in Glenburn
Highland Pre-School on Kennebec Road in Hampden
Police: Boy hospitalized after going missing from Hampden preschool
Crash in Alton
Police identify victim in deadly crash in Alton

Latest News

Bangor Comic and Toy Con
Cross Insurance Center hosts Bangor Comic & Toy Con
Free Palestine protest in Bangor
Demonstration held in Bangor to support peace in Palestine
St. John’s Episcopal Church fills The Big Red Truck with donations for homeless shelter
The Maine Department of Corrections says Greg Warmke, 64, of Fairfield died Saturday morning...
Maine man found guilty of murdering his ex-wife dies in prison