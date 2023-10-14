Head-on crash in Turner leaves a passenger trapped

TURNER, Maine (WMTW) - Police are investigating a head-on collision that took place in Turner on Friday.

The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department and Turner Fire and Rescue responded to the two-vehicle crash on Auburn Road.

Massachusetts driver Richard Disanto was traveling North when he crossed the centerline into oncoming traffic, hitting another car head-on. That car flipped over, trapping a passenger inside. That driver was transported to CMMC for non-life-threatening injuries.

Disanto’s passenger was extricated and transported to CMMC with minor injuries as well. It seems as though Disanto and the passenger in the other car were unharmed.

Police say it appears as though Disanto was distracted by several dogs inside his car at the time of the crash.

