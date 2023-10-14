Demonstration held in Bangor to support peace in Palestine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A grassroot initiative held a demonstration in Bangor in support of the Palestinian people.

Locals gathered in Pierce Memorial Park to oppose the ongoing Israeli occupation of Palestine.

Their message demanded a Free Palestine and a peace that is based on justice.

Protesters said they mourn all of those who have been killed, both Palestinians and Israelis, and their protest is solely for working towards a lasting and just peace.

“I saw what was going on in the wake of the horrible actions taken by Hamas and that Israel’s response was and has now become clear to yet another round of bombing and murder and would appear ethnic cleansing,” said Brendan Davison, organizer of the demonstration.

“No, we do not support Hamas, it’s not a pro-Hamas demonstration. We condemn what happened. We are for peace and justice in Palestine, we want an end to the Israeli occupation and we do not support the reprehensible actions that were taken by Hamas.”

The demonstration was not sponsored or affiliated with any organization.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.