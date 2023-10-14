Cross Insurance Center hosts Bangor Comic & Toy Con

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Lovers of all things media came together at the Bangor Comic & Toy Convention from Friday to Sunday.

“This is a big thing, I think they would only do these like twice a year. Last one we did in April, it was in Portland,” says one volunteer Eliana Burt-Lucero. “There’s tons of vendors, there’s just about everything you can think of, there’s stuffed animals, there’s rock stores, jewelry stores, there’s people that make their own art and sell them as their own, stickers.”

Some even got the chance to meet and snap a picture with the wide selection of celebrity guests.

“We have some Sons of Anarchy people here, we’ve got Brotherly Love, Terrifier, we’ve got some Star Wars, so there’s a lot of fun people here,” lists another volunteer Caroline Beckwith.

Organizers say cons like this are a great way to meet new people who share common niche interests, see the real “person” behind beloved characters, and foster a community as a whole.

Not only are cons great at connecting fans, but it also helps local hobbyists, businesses and crafters get exposure.

One of the many vendors present Saturday was G.F. Moore Puzzle Boxes, created and owned by Searsport native Gary Moore. He says the boxes make a great gift, as they have different compartments to unveil the velvety storage space and feature many different designs.

“They kind of sell themselves, really, that’s what they do. Because it’s so unique,” Moore says about how attending conventions like this positively impacts his business.

Attendees may have had their own personal interests and reasons for coming to the Con, one sentiment can be considered unanimous: “It’s fun to meet people who nerd out about the same things you nerd out about,” says Beckwith.

