Breezy autumn weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - This weekend is shaping up to be pretty decent! We are sandwiched in between two areas of low pressure. The area of low pressure that had brought us unsettled weather through the work week has now pushed to our east and will sit and spin over the Canadian Maritimes. Another low pressure system will remain well to our south as it moves over the mid-Atlantic states. In between these two systems, we can expect mostly dry conditions with the chance for an isolated shower through out the weekend. Being trapped between the two system will cause the pressure gradient to tighten up, meaning breezy winds can be expected for today and Sunday. Today we can expect a mostly dry day with mostly cloudy skies across northern Maine and a mix of sun and clouds through the Bangor region and Downeast. There is the chance for some spot showers this afternoon. However, the greatest chance will be across northern Maine while the southern half of the state stays on the drier side. Highs today will reach the the lower 50′s across northern Maine to the upper 50′s through the Bangor region and Downeast. Winds will be gusting out the northwest between 20-30 mph by this afternoon. Quiet weather will continue for tonight with partly cloudy skies and overnight low dropping into the lower 40′s.

The low pressure system to our south will push out over the open Atlantic and pass to the south of Nova Scotia. As it approaches Nova Scotia it will begin to merge with the other area low pressure sitting and spinning over the Maritimes. Moisture will wrap around the center of circulation and could bring in the chance for some isolated showers. Overall, most of us stay dry. Highs on Sunday will reach the low to mid 50′s. Winds will still be breezy out of the N/NW with gusts between 20-25 mph.

We’ll remain cloudy and cool for the start of the work week but overall looking dry. Highs on Monday will only reach the low to mid 50′s and winds will still be breezy gusting out of the north up to 25 mph. The rest of the work week stays dry with temperatures steadily increasing into the lower 60′s by the end of the week.

TODAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Spot shower possible. Highs reach the lower 50′s across northern Maine to the upper 50′s through the Bangor region and Downeast. NW winds gusting between 20-30 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, overnight lows drop into the lower 40′s. NW winds gusting between 15-25 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, Isolated shower possible otherwise, mostly dry. Highs reach the low to mid 50′s. NW winds gusting up to 25 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, highs reach the lower 50′s north to mid to upper 50′s Downeast. Northerly winds gusting up to 25 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, highs reach the 50′s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs reach the mid 50′s.

