What are the best companies to work for in Maine?

MAINE (WABI) - The Maine State Council of the Society for Human Resource Management and Best Companies Group has released its annual list of Best Places to Work in Maine.

The 2023 list, released Friday, includes 134 employers in the state. To be considered for the list, nominees had to be a for-profit or not-for-profit business or government entity at least a year old, employ at least 15 people in Maine and operate a physical facility in the state.

The rankings are based on an evaluation of each nominee’s workplace policies, practices and demographics and an employee survey.

Here is the full list for each size category, as presented by Best Companies Group.

Small Employer (15 – 49 U.S. Employees)

1. Acadia Benefits

2. Anchour

3. CWS Architecture + Interior Design

4. Saco Valley Credit Union

5. Maine Dentistry

6. Zachau Construction

7. Main-Land Development Consultants, Inc.

8. ATX Advisory

9. Lebel & Harriman Retirement Advisors

10. ProSearch

11. AFC Urgent Care

12. CourseStorm, Inc.

13. TRADEMARK Federal Credit Union

14. Maine Technology Group

15. Epic Communications LLC

16. Yokogawa Fluid Imaging Technologies Inc.

17. James & Whitney Co

18. Energy Circle

19. Benchmark Construction

20. Gelinas HVAC Services

21. TruChoice FCU

22. Chilton Furniture

23. Main Eco Homes

24. Planson International

25. Gorrill Palmer Consulting Engineers

26. Maine Maritime Museum

27. Biddeford Saco Dental Associates

28. MPX

29. Spinnaker Trust

30. Alternative Wellness Services

31. Garrand Moehlenkamp

32. Maine Rural Water Association

33. ClearH2O

34. Franklin-Somerset Federal Credit Union

35. Perkins Thompson, P.A.

36. Oxford Federal Credit Union

37. SFX America

38. Moulison Heavy Electrical

39. Oxford County Mental Health Services

40. Scott & Jon’s

41. Messer Truck Equipment

Medium Employer (50 to 249 U.S. Employees

1. Wings for Children and Families

2. Patriot Subaru

3. Moody’s Coworker Owned, Inc.

4. Onpoint Health Data

5. Knickerbocker Group

6. CCB, Inc.

7. ACE Construction Services

8. VETRO, Inc.

9. Renewal by Andersen Greater Maine

10. Albin Randall & Bennett

11. Maine State Credit Union

12. Systems Engineering

13. PeoplesChoice Credit Union

14. Haley Ward, Inc.

15. Landry/French Construction

16. Witham Family Hotels

17. Partners Bank Of New England

18. Allagash Brewing Company

19. Acadia Federal Credit Union

20. The County Federal Credit Union

21. VividCloud LLC

22. Marina Holdings LLC

23. Evergreen Credit Union

24. Arkatechture

25. Drummond Woodsum

26. Hebert Construction LLC

26. Maine Savings Federal Credit Union

27. Colby Co. Engineering

28. Sheridan Construction

29. UCU

30. MaineHousing

31. Casco Bay Ford

32. Sweep and Slate

33. Howell Laboratories Inc

34. Community Health Options

35. Bissell Brothers

36. Bath Savings Institution

37. Allen Insurance and Financial

38. Basham & Scott, LLC

39. cPort Credit Union

40. Bernstein Shur

41. Finance Authority of Maine

42. GWI

43. Katahdin Trust Company

44. Gorham Sand & Gravel

45. Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences

46. Sebago Technics

47. Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine

48. Downeast Credit Union

49. Trueline

50. Dave’s World

51. NorState Federal Credit Union

52. Skowhegan Savings Bank

53. Mainely Tubs

54. Connectivity Point Design & Installation

55. Midcoast Federal Credit Union

56. Eaton Peabody

57. Day’s Jewelers

58. SKILLS, Inc.

59. S. W. Collins Co.

60. SeniorsPlus

61. Steel Pro, Inc.

62. Capozza Floor Covering Center

63. Auburn Concrete/Aggregates

64. Harvey Performance Company

65. Maine Properties, LLC

Large Employers (250 or more U.S. employees)

1. Consigli Construction

2. Dechra

3. Edward Jones

4. Machias Savings Bank

5. MMG Insurance Company

6. Rarebreed Veterinary Partners

7. Darling’s

8. The Granite Group

9. NFI North

10. Marcum LLP

11. Bangor Savings Bank

12. CIANBRO

13. Kennebec Behavioral Health

14. TD Bank, NA

15. Unum Group

16. Hancock Lumber

17. Hammond Lumber Company

18. Tyler Technologies, Inc.

19. Camden National Bank

20. Cary Medical Center

21. New England Cancer Specialists

22. athenahealth, Inc.

23. Hussey Seating Company

24. Central Maine Power – an Avangrid Company

25. Gorham School Department

26. Huber Engineered Woods, LLC

27. Summit Utilities, Inc.

