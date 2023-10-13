What are the best companies to work for in Maine?
MAINE (WABI) - The Maine State Council of the Society for Human Resource Management and Best Companies Group has released its annual list of Best Places to Work in Maine.
The 2023 list, released Friday, includes 134 employers in the state. To be considered for the list, nominees had to be a for-profit or not-for-profit business or government entity at least a year old, employ at least 15 people in Maine and operate a physical facility in the state.
The rankings are based on an evaluation of each nominee’s workplace policies, practices and demographics and an employee survey.
Here is the full list for each size category, as presented by Best Companies Group.
Small Employer (15 – 49 U.S. Employees)
1. Acadia Benefits
2. Anchour
3. CWS Architecture + Interior Design
4. Saco Valley Credit Union
5. Maine Dentistry
6. Zachau Construction
7. Main-Land Development Consultants, Inc.
8. ATX Advisory
9. Lebel & Harriman Retirement Advisors
10. ProSearch
11. AFC Urgent Care
12. CourseStorm, Inc.
13. TRADEMARK Federal Credit Union
14. Maine Technology Group
15. Epic Communications LLC
16. Yokogawa Fluid Imaging Technologies Inc.
17. James & Whitney Co
18. Energy Circle
19. Benchmark Construction
20. Gelinas HVAC Services
21. TruChoice FCU
22. Chilton Furniture
23. Main Eco Homes
24. Planson International
25. Gorrill Palmer Consulting Engineers
26. Maine Maritime Museum
27. Biddeford Saco Dental Associates
28. MPX
29. Spinnaker Trust
30. Alternative Wellness Services
31. Garrand Moehlenkamp
32. Maine Rural Water Association
33. ClearH2O
34. Franklin-Somerset Federal Credit Union
35. Perkins Thompson, P.A.
36. Oxford Federal Credit Union
37. SFX America
38. Moulison Heavy Electrical
39. Oxford County Mental Health Services
40. Scott & Jon’s
41. Messer Truck Equipment
Medium Employer (50 to 249 U.S. Employees
1. Wings for Children and Families
2. Patriot Subaru
3. Moody’s Coworker Owned, Inc.
4. Onpoint Health Data
5. Knickerbocker Group
6. CCB, Inc.
7. ACE Construction Services
8. VETRO, Inc.
9. Renewal by Andersen Greater Maine
10. Albin Randall & Bennett
11. Maine State Credit Union
12. Systems Engineering
13. PeoplesChoice Credit Union
14. Haley Ward, Inc.
15. Landry/French Construction
16. Witham Family Hotels
17. Partners Bank Of New England
18. Allagash Brewing Company
19. Acadia Federal Credit Union
20. The County Federal Credit Union
21. VividCloud LLC
22. Marina Holdings LLC
23. Evergreen Credit Union
24. Arkatechture
25. Drummond Woodsum
26. Hebert Construction LLC
26. Maine Savings Federal Credit Union
27. Colby Co. Engineering
28. Sheridan Construction
29. UCU
30. MaineHousing
31. Casco Bay Ford
32. Sweep and Slate
33. Howell Laboratories Inc
34. Community Health Options
35. Bissell Brothers
36. Bath Savings Institution
37. Allen Insurance and Financial
38. Basham & Scott, LLC
39. cPort Credit Union
40. Bernstein Shur
41. Finance Authority of Maine
42. GWI
43. Katahdin Trust Company
44. Gorham Sand & Gravel
45. Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences
46. Sebago Technics
47. Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine
48. Downeast Credit Union
49. Trueline
50. Dave’s World
51. NorState Federal Credit Union
52. Skowhegan Savings Bank
53. Mainely Tubs
54. Connectivity Point Design & Installation
55. Midcoast Federal Credit Union
56. Eaton Peabody
57. Day’s Jewelers
58. SKILLS, Inc.
59. S. W. Collins Co.
60. SeniorsPlus
61. Steel Pro, Inc.
62. Capozza Floor Covering Center
63. Auburn Concrete/Aggregates
64. Harvey Performance Company
65. Maine Properties, LLC
Large Employers (250 or more U.S. employees)
1. Consigli Construction
2. Dechra
3. Edward Jones
4. Machias Savings Bank
5. MMG Insurance Company
6. Rarebreed Veterinary Partners
7. Darling’s
8. The Granite Group
9. NFI North
10. Marcum LLP
11. Bangor Savings Bank
12. CIANBRO
13. Kennebec Behavioral Health
14. TD Bank, NA
15. Unum Group
16. Hancock Lumber
17. Hammond Lumber Company
18. Tyler Technologies, Inc.
19. Camden National Bank
20. Cary Medical Center
21. New England Cancer Specialists
22. athenahealth, Inc.
23. Hussey Seating Company
24. Central Maine Power – an Avangrid Company
25. Gorham School Department
26. Huber Engineered Woods, LLC
27. Summit Utilities, Inc.
