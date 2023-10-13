UMaine organization hosts March Against Domestic Violence

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - A UMaine organization stepped away from the homecoming festivities Friday to March against domestic violence.

Today marked the 10th year that The Maine Business school Corps hosted the march.

Students and people from the community came together to show their support for survivors.

The march led to the Fogler Library where participants gathered to listen to speeches.

The organization hopes through events like these students can find a safe space on campus.

“I also hope that people are able to get a better understanding of what they can do for victims who have to endure this type of brutality. And I think that one clear cut message is, see something, say something. I think that’s a really important takeaway. And if you do see something, talk to your friend. What’s the worst so they’re going to do so that they don’t want to talk about it so I think that that’s an important takeaway from today’s event,” said MBS Corps President Aidan Peters.

Partners for peace and Title Nine resources were also in attendance to share information with students.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.