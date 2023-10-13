Three people arrested after high speed chase

LINCOLN,HAYNESVILLE Maine (WABI) - Three people were arrested after a chase with police they say lasted for 55 miles.

They say it started after the car nearly hit a Maine Game Warden on Thursday.

Officials say Michael Godfrin, 32, of Orient was driving the car and is facing multiple charges including eluding and driving to endanger.

They say the game warden was dealing with a moose complaint in Lincoln when he saw a vehicle leaving the scene of a suspected trespass and theft at the Lincoln Pulp and Tissue Mill just before 11:30 a.m.

A trooper found the vehicle on Route 2 in Winn and a high speed chase started.

Tire deflation mats were put out-- which slowed the car down.

A trooper then forced the car to stop in Haynesville.

Godfrin ran from the scene but was quickly located.

His passengers, Shane Godfrin, 34, of Orient and Zachary Hitchcock, 29, of Windham were arrested and later posted bail.

Godfrin is being held at the Aroostook County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.