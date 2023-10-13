Sen. Collins reiterates support for Israel as violence escalates in the Middle East

BOOTHBAY, Maine (WMTW) - Sen. Susan Collins made a strong statement condemning Hamas when the attacks on Israel started on Saturday.

We caught up with her Thursday at a separate event in Boothbay.

She says she’s still hurt by the violence in Israel.

Collins said she’s been in touch with the Department of Defense to figure out how the U.S. can best support Israel.

She also believes the country should freeze the $6 billion the Biden administration had planned to give the Iranians, who Collins says have been arming, equipping and training Hamas militants for years.

She believes that’s why Hamas was able to pull off the surprise attack.

“They murdered people going door to door, they massacred young people at a dance, they’ve kidnaped babies and mothers and grandparents in wheelchairs. There is nothing that they won’t do. So, the United States must stand strong behind Israel, our closest ally in the region and the one true democracy,” Collins said.

Collins said she’s been in contact with friends she has in Israel, and she noted that so many Americans have ties to people in Israel, which is a big reason, in her words, that the U.S. should give them the help they need.

