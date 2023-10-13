Pittsfield woman injured in Skowhegan crash

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - One person was hurt after a dump truck crashed into a car Friday morning on Route 2 in Skowhegan.

Skowhegan Police say they responded to the intersection of Route 2, also known as Canaan Road, and East Ridge Road at 7:00 a.m. for the report of a two-vehicle crash.

According to their investigation, Megan Murchie, 24, of Pittsfield, ran a stop sign while taking a left onto the East Ridge Road. Officers say Murchie had the sun in her eyes when she pulled out in front of the dump truck driven by a 25-year-old Burnham man.

Authorities say the man had no time to react and crashed into the driver’s side of Murchie’s car.

She was initially trapped inside but eventually freed and taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the dump truck was not hurt.

The road was closed for about 30 minutes but is back open now.

