Penobscot Valley Ski Club Annual Fundraiser set for Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Ski enthusiasts will be able to stack up on equipment on Saturday when the Penobscot Valley Ski Club holds its Annual Sale Fundraiser.

The event is set for the Bangor Parks and Rec Building at 647 Main Street in Bangor.

The sales will run from 8:00 a.m. - 2:00: p.m.

Patrons will be able to purchase new & used equipment such as alpine & Nordic skis, snowboards, boots, poles, and other items.

“Hermon Mountain will be there doing some tuning on skis to make sure the bindings are set for your boots. So, you can come get your boots, get your skis, and see the folks from Hermon Mountain and be on your way out the door,” said Ruth Williams of Penobscot Valley Ski Club.

Admission to the event is free.

