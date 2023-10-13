Orono’s Ruth White commits to Boise State

By Ben Barr
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Orono’s running star has made her college choice.

Ruth White announced on her Instagram page that she’s committed to the Boise State Broncos.

She’s won multiple Gatorade Athlete of the Year awards for Maine cross country and track and field along with state championships.

