Orono’s Ruth White commits to Boise State

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Orono’s running star has made her college choice.

She’s won multiple Gatorade Athlete of the Year awards for Maine cross country and track and field along with state championships (WABI/Instagram)

Ruth White announced on her Instagram page that she’s committed to the Boise State Broncos.

