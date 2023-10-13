Man stabbed in ‘unprovoked attack’ at York Beach

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
YORK, Maine (WMTW) - Police say a New Hampshire man was hurt in an “unprovoked attack” at York Beach Thursday afternoon. Officials say they were called to the Short Sands parking lot at around 2:20 p.m., where they found a man with multiple stab wounds.

The victim’s son, Eric Rhodes, told our media partner, WMTW, that he and his father were visiting from Manchester, New Hampshire. Rhodes says they saw the suspect get out of a silver Subaru SUV before approaching them and stabbing his father twice.

That suspect was later identified as Daniel Orban of Windham. Rhodes says Orban then sat in his SUV for several minutes before driving off again. Police say they found and arrested Orban on Shore Road shortly after the alleged attack.

Rhodes says his father had to get 26 stitches in his arm and four in his chest, but is expected to recover from the multiple stab wounds.

Orban is being held without bail at the York County Jail until his first court appearance.

“It’s just sad that this is happening more and more without provocation,” Rhodes said. “Public safety really is no longer safe.” He thanked the residents of York who offered help in the aftermath of the incident.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

