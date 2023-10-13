Maineiac Manor opening it’s doors for those who dare to enter

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maineiac Manor is opening its doors for those who dare to enter.

The haunted house moved into the Bangor mall back in 2020. And this particular house has been in the works since March.

“From year to year, we kind of go through and we change up the theming so when anybody comes back to maniac Manor is something new and exciting,” said owner Jon Mccann.

The owner loves the horror genre and crafted the space in his own vision.

“To be able to get my artistic ability out there and creating an environment that channels into the horror genre is something that I’ve always wanted to do and just a huge passion of mine,” Mccann said.

This year the haunted house is set in a manor whose owner passed away.

“His friends and family were trying to find out what happened to him and why he passed away. And so they reached out through a seance and in doing so unleashed demonic spirits that took over the manor,” said Mccann.

When you go through it can certainly be scary.

As for the ages of who can go through the manor, it’s up to the parents.

“Anyone can come to the Maineiac Manor. It is scary. We’ve had people that have left, they couldn’t make it through rail run out of here, lose their shoes, and we’ve had all kinds of things so we just leave it up to the parents to decide,” said Mccann.

Small groups go in one at a time. To ensure no one spoils the scares ahead. And they’ve brought back one feature to heighten the scares.

“Well, one of the things that we’ve brought back again, because it’s very popular last year, is the glow necklaces. And what that allows the creatures on the inside is if you purchase one, we can actually reach out from the darkness and grab you and maybe tug on your clothes a little bit, but that’s something that we leave up to our guests to you,” Mccann said.

The manor is wheelchair accessible.

And features more than just scary sights and sounds.

“It’s definitely a full-on sight sounds smells hitting all your senses and just giving you the best entertainment possible” said Mccann.

The manor is set to be open on weekends through Oct. 29.

