Maine school bus erupts in flames

BUXTON, Maine (WMTW) - A school bus was destroyed in Buxton Thursday morning after catching fire.

Buxton Fire-Rescue says a firefighter and the town Fire Warden were out with an engine testing hydrants just after 9 a.m. when they came across the bus and saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the engine.

They were able to immediately tell dispatch over the radio before the driver of the bus was able to finish his call to 911.

Crews were able to get the fire put out quickly, but the engine compartment burned.

