Maine man accused of killing estranged wife faces a judge

PARIS, Maine (WMTW) - Norway man accused of killing his wife and leaving her body in the driveway remains held without bail after pleading not guilty to intentional or knowing or depraved indifference murder Friday.

Andrew St. George, 61, is accused of killing Barbara St. George on July 7. Her body was found in the driveway of their home on Greenwood Road in Norway. According to court documents, prosecutors say he stabbed her and then drove over her body with his pickup truck.

Andrew St. George was still on the property when officers arrived. Authorities say he had superficial wounds. He was detained, taken to a hospital where he was treated and later released.

He made his initial court appearance on July 10 and was held without bail.

