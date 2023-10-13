BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - A Lincolnville man accused of killing his roommate and childhood friend was back in court today.

48-year-old Matthew Pendleton appeared before a judge in Belfast this morning for a hearing on two motions to suppress evidence.

According to Pendleton’s defense attorney, they have concerns regarding fourth amendment issues and the procedures police used in their investigation.

A number of law enforcement members testified in court today.

The judge took the matter under advisement and will issue a ruling no earlier than next month.

Pendleton is charged with the murder of 47-year-old Kevin Curit, who was found dead at a home on Thorndike Road in January.

Pendleton has pleaded not guilty.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.