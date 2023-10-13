A Lincolnville man accused of killing his roommate and childhood friend was back in court today

Matthew Pendleton in Waldo County Superior Court
Matthew Pendleton in Waldo County Superior Court(WABI)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - A Lincolnville man accused of killing his roommate and childhood friend was back in court today.

48-year-old Matthew Pendleton appeared before a judge in Belfast this morning for a hearing on two motions to suppress evidence.

According to Pendleton’s defense attorney, they have concerns regarding fourth amendment issues and the procedures police used in their investigation.

A number of law enforcement members testified in court today.

The judge took the matter under advisement and will issue a ruling no earlier than next month.

Pendleton is charged with the murder of 47-year-old Kevin Curit, who was found dead at a home on Thorndike Road in January.

Pendleton has pleaded not guilty.

