Investigation deems Ellsworth officer caused crash that injured 2

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - A crash last month in Ellsworth involving a police cruiser was caused by the officer’s attempt at an “improper U-turn.”

That’s according to the crash report filed by a Hancock County Sheriff’s deputy.

The crash on Sept. 24, happened at the intersection of Bucksport Road and Twin Hill Road just before 1:00 p.m.

The report says Ellsworth Officer Zachary Chandler was attempting to make a U-turn using the breakdown lane when he crashed into an SUV passing him on the left.

The SUV rolled over several times before landing on its side in a ditch. The driver and passenger were taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

Officer Chandler was not injured in the crash.

According to the Ellsworth American, the turn was improper because it took place too close to an intersection. 

The newspaper also reports the cruiser’s lights and sirens were not on at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Generic police lights
RSU 67 mourns the unexpected loss of a student
Glenburn
UPDATE: Officials identify three people killed in weekend crash in Glenburn
Highland Pre-School on Kennebec Road in Hampden
Police: Boy hospitalized after going missing from Hampden preschool
Crash in Alton
Police identify victim in deadly crash in Alton

Latest News

5 Things to do This Weekend
Michael Godfrin
Three people arrested after high speed chase
Halloran pens and notepad
Colby College celebrates the launch of the ‘Halloran Lab of Entrepreneurship’
Iconic Skowhegan Drive-In sign finds new home in Nebraska
Iconic Skowhegan Drive-In sign finds new home in Nebraska