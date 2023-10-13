Iconic Skowhegan Drive-In sign finds new home in Nebraska

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - A piece of Maine history is on its way to a new home.

The Skowhegan Drive-In Theatre closed last month after 70 years in business, but the sign will remain standing...2,000 miles away!

Sandhills Drive-In, located in Nebraska, now lays claim to the iconic Skowhegan sign.

Sandhills posted these photos on their Facebook page last week, saying this piece of drive-in history will debut in its new home next season.

According to the Panhandle Post, the owners of Sandhills are passionate about preserving the history of drive-ins.

They say they’ll re-do one side of the sign to say “Sandhills” but patrons leaving the drive-in will still see “Skowhegan” proudly emblazoned on the other side.

