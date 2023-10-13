Homesport Maine hosts soccer tournament for homeschooled children

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Homeschooled kids from the Brewer and Bangor area get to participate in team sports, all thanks to Home Sport Maine.

The organization hosted a soccer championship for the teams at Union Street Recreation Area Friday, featuring teams from all over the state.

The program is offered to homeschooled children of all ages, and teams are separated by age.

“I think it’s important for kids to get out and be active, to continue to play sports, to learn what it’s like to be on a team to play with a team. And that’s not something that homeschoolers have really had much of an opportunity for in the past,” says Homesport Maine Executive Director Andrew Lowe. “But now, we have this league that we’ve started up, we have a lot of great volunteers that have showed up to help out with getting us started. And so we’re able to provide that team-like environment for these players that get a chance to get out, get on the fields, burn off some energy and learn some really good life skills while we’re at it.”

Lowe says Homesport Maine is currently in the process of becoming a certified nonprofit organization, and are preparing for the upcoming basketball season.

For more information, visit Homesport Maine’s website.

