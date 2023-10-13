Hollywood cinemas hosts exclusive early premiere

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Swifties have been preparing to see Taylor Swifts’ Eras Tour movie Friday, but one local theater had an early access premiere Thursday night with a special treat.

Hollywood Cinemas in Bangor was the only theater in the city to have exclusive showings of the movie a day early.

At the showing Dunkin’ Donuts was there giving out stickers, beads, and of course bracelets.

If you missed the event Thursday night, don’t worry they will be at multiple theaters across New England Friday as well.

Like most the world Dunkin’ Donuts is a huge Taylor Swift fan.

“Dunkin’ throughout New England is reall big fans and we are really excited,” Dunkin’ Donuts employee Kevin said. “We’re in our Dunkin’ era. so we are really excited abotu that. ever since the movie was coming out we were like this is a great opportunity to really reach our fans and be a part of the excitment.”

Dunkin’ will be at theaters in Bangor and Portland Friday.

5 lucky people at each location will receive a limited edition Dunkin’ bracelet.

