Hampden Academy’s Bronco Youth Football program excelling

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Hampden Academy’s fifth and sixth grade youth football team is 5-1.

“We’ve been playing really well. Definitely, there’s a lot of improvement on the offensive and defensive positions, but we still have a few improvements that we can make,” said Nate Ward, sixth grade cornerback.

“I say that the team’s doing pretty good. Something that I realize we could definitely work on is tackling a little bit lower because some of us tackle at heads, and that could get people injured. We don’t want that because we’re all here to play football,” said Karter Lynch, sixth grade running back/defensive end.

The Broncos have grown up and improved as a team.

“When I was in third grade, it was tough going through the year. Once I got into fourth and fifth, it’s gotten a little easier. But still, you’ve got to put in the work if you want to get into the game,” said Gavin Adams, fifth grade left tackle.

There’s two games left, starting with a trip to Hermon’s Pottle Field on Sunday.

“They’re a pretty good team, I’ve heard. I don’t think they’ve lost a lot this year. We have one more game after Hermon. We’re going to put in hard work in that game,” said Adams.

These players are eager to grow the sport.

“We would just like to say that if you guys don’t play football already, and you live in the vicinity, come play football,” said Lynch.

“It’s super fun,” said Ward.

They look forward to playing in high school someday.

