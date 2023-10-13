Hampden Academy youth cheerleaders rooting on the Broncos

By Ben Barr
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Hampden Academy’s youth cheerleading program is rooting on the Broncos with school spirit.

The cheerleaders say it’s a blast supporting the football team at their games.

“I just love being loud. I just love expressing myself with my body,” said Madisyn Greenleaf, fifth grader.

“It’s really fun. I get to cheer hard for the boys. They get really good, and then score lots of points,” said Laura Tweedie, third grader.

“Usually, this grade does not get cheerleaders, so it’s fun for us to be able to do this at our age and for them to have cheerleading,” said Isla O’Connell, fifth grader.

“The football players need encouragement. They need us to win,” said Serenity Eaton, fifth grader.

“I really like it because at the end, if you win a game, it’s a really good feeling. You know that you helped push it to there,” said Addison Greenier, fifth grader.

Hampden Academy is traveling to Hermon’s Pottle Field on Sunday at Noon for youth games.

