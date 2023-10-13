Fundraiser planned to support 4 Maine State Troopers who were hit by a car

The event in Portland will feature live music and a silent auction.
(WMTW)
By WMTW
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Tickets are now on sale for an upcoming fundraiser to help three Maine State Troopers and a trooper recruit who were hit by a car and seriously injured back in August.

According to Maine State Police, troopers Jake Mowry, David Lemieux and Dakota Stewart and trooper recruit Shane St. Pierre responded to a family disturbance late on Aug. 27 in Hollis and were conducting interviews on the side of the road in the breakdown lane when they were hit.

Tyler Croston, 24, of Westbrook, was driving the vehicle and was arrested. Police have said there is evidence that Croston was driving under the influence of marijuana when he hit the troopers along Route 202.

Trooper Jake Mowry, 28; Trooper David Lemieux, 33; Trooper Dakota Stewart, 33; and Trooper Recruit Shane St. Pierre, 22, were all taken to the hospital.(Maine State Police)

All four troopers suffered broken bones, required surgery and have a long road to recovery. The Trooper Black Foundation is hosting a concert in their honor called “ON TOUR FOR THE FOUR” on Nov. 19 at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland. It will feature Maine bands 12/OC and Toby McAllister.

Doors open at 11 a.m. on Nov. 19 for a silent auction and raffles. Toby McAllister is set to perform from 1:30 until 3:00 p.m., followed by 12/OC from 3 until 4 p.m. and 4:30 until 5:30 p.m.

Click here for more information and to buy tickets.

